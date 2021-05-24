Ron Johnson Worries About 'Downside' Of Paying Women Enough For Childcare

Articles

Monday, 24 May 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued over the weekend that there is a "downside" to paying women enough to afford childcare. During an interview that aired on Sunday, WKOW's A. J. Bayatpour asked Johnson about his effort to end a weekly $300 federal benefit for unemployed workers in Wisconsin. "Unemployment benefits are not meant to provide replacement wages," Johnson insisted. "That was provided during COVID when it was nobody's fault that they were losing their job or they were being encouraged to stay home so they wouldn't spread the disease." Bayatpour pushed back by noting that many women could not afford to return to work because of rising childcare costs. "What about the argument that this situation is kind of shining a light on some of the out-of-control costs," Bayatpour said. "The increase in costs that wages haven't kept up with for folks like -- things like childcare. A lot of women are choosing not to go back into the workforce right now because at the end of the day it's a complete wash. Their wages would simply cover the cost of having to pay for childcare that they don't have to pay for now." For his part, Johnson asserted that wages may be rising too quickly.

