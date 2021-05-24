Rand Paul Is Now A Covid Death Toll Denier

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:56 Hits: 6

Rand Paul made news yesterday when he told radio talk show host John Catsimatidis that he's refusing to get vaccinated, but that wasn't the only QAnon conspiracy he promoted. Catsimatidis asked how similar the US death total would be from 2018-2020 and asked, "Is it going to show much of an increase?" Senator Paul said, "The number that they're putting on the website of 600,000 probably overstates the numbers." Most COVID deniers, QAnon and MAGA supporters complain that the death totals attributed to COVID are a deep state conspiracy against Trump. Admitting the truth is a sacrilege. "I don't want to argue that no one died from COVID, I know two people who did die from Covid so people did die from the disease." Captain Obvious speaks. Paul continued, "I had a young staff member that got very sick and almost died so it is a serious disease, but we also know that many people who had serious disease.....may have died with Covid but not unnecessarily from Covid. I'm shocked that Rand Paul admitted young people do get sick and die from COVID. Another conspiracy from these traitor Trump supporters is that if a person died from a heart attack at a hospital, said hospitals are just calling it Covid to artificially inflate the death toll numbers. Paul then ranted against Dr. Fauci, as usual.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/sen-rand-paul-covid-death-toll-denier