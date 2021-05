Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 20:08 Hits: 3

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Sunday said she was "optimistic" Democrats and Republicans could reach a compromise on a bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol but that changes needed to be...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/554984-collins-optimistic-jan-6-commission-can-pass-senate-with