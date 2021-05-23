Kinzinger Predicts GOP Terrorist Insurrection Will Impact Midterms

Articles

Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned Republicans that the MAGA sedition riot on January 6th will have an impact on the midterm elections, regardless of whether there is an independent commission or not, and "particularly if us as Republicans don't take ownership for what happened." During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Kinzinger was asked by host Chris Wallace what the commission hoped to learn that Congressional committees looking at the matter couldn't answer already. Kinzinger told Wallace that we need "a comprehensive look at what happened that led up to January 6th, who was talking to who? What were the lies?" "My party to this point have said things like it was hugs and kisses" Kinzinger continued, "it was Antifa and BLM, it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol. And people deserve to hear the truth." Kinzinger warned that if this commission fails, "Nancy Pelosi will run a select committee and this could go all the way to 2024." Wallace asked whether McConnell might be able to block the commission, and Kinzinger rightfully pointed out that they're not going to be able to run away from the issue in the midterm elections.

