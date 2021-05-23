The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cawthorn: 'The British Would Never Have Surrendered If George Washington Had Been Wearing A Mask'

The youngest and perhaps the dumbest member of Congress came out with this one yesterday on some rightwing program I can't be bothered to mention. And perhaps it's something he's said before, some trite, delusional slogan these halfwits like to impress other halfwits with, namely that real men project an image of "strength" at all costs, even if that means spreading deadly disease. I guess that's the "logic." Maurizio Valsania, a scholar and professor of American History, Università di Torino who's written extensively on George Washington gives his opinion. The 18th century was an age of paradoxes, for sure, but also of high republican standards and even higher humanitarian goals. Males themselves embraced high ideals. A humble, self-effacing, forgiving, cooperative, magnanimous, benevolent and “feminine” man would have been immediately deciphered as both successful and strong, back then. Especially a public leader. Especially a president. Those who wear masks project strength. They show self-awareness, self-control, patience, perseverance and many other Washingtonian virtues. Washington would have definitely worn his mask. He would have done so out of respect for his community, out of respect for those who had suffered and died, and out of respect for all the manly roles he played.

