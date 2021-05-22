Right-Wing Extremists Planned An Organization Meeting Before Jan. 6 'Show'

Articles

The charges against New Jersey Oath Keepers member James Breheny indicate that he invited founder Stewart Rhodes to a “leadership meeting of multiple patriot groups” in southeastern Pennsylvania on January 3rd, BuzzFeed News reports. Breheny also forwarded to Rhodes a message from an unnamed person, saying, “This will be the day we get our comms on point with multiple other patriot groups, share rally points etc.” If that meeting occurred, BuzzFeed notes, “it would suggest there was more coordination and preparation among anti-government groups than previously disclosed and, potentially, that the Oath Keepers worked in concert with other organizations." It’s not a shock that extremists got together or hoped to get together to plan for some kind of action on January 6. The big question is who they were working with and how far up the GOP food chain the organizing went. In January, C&L’s Susie Madrak reported that the organizer of January 6th’s “Stop the Steal” rally, Ali Alexander, claimed he had help from three Republican congressmembers: Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks. Alexander’s claim was made all the more plausible after his history with some high-level Republican operatives was exposed in March.

