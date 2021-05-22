Capitol Rioter Accused Of Making 143 Threatening Calls To 911

Articles

Saturday, 22 May 2021

Jonathan Munafo's indictment was unsealed recently. It contained what he said on no less than 143 threatening phone calls. It also revealed his search history which included “Gretchen Whitmer,” “Freedom Plaza, Washington DC,” guns and military surplus stores on Jan. 4 and 5, court documents said. This is one sick puppy. He's facing ten federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot of January 6th. Source: MLive A New York man made about 143 threatening calls to Calhoun County 911 dispatchers, according to a federal indictment. The caller, who identified himself as “Yankee Patriot,” spent several hours Jan. 5 calling Calhoun County’s 911 line and threatening the dispatcher that he would kill her and attack her family if she did not put a police officer on the line, the indictment said. The man, identified by the FBI as Jonathan Joshua Munafo from Albany, New York, is also facing charges after he allegedly took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, court documents show. Munafo is accused of punching a U.S. Capitol Police officer, using a flagpole to attempt to break windows at the U.S. Capitol and stealing a riot shield, according the FBI’s statement of facts. And what did he say on these violent calls?

