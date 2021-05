Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 13:29 Hits: 0

While in office, former President Donald Trump famously drew ire for staying at his own hotels and clubs which, in turn, required the Secret Service protecting him to spend huge sums to rent out his rooms, at taxpayers' expense.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ZcuWc72ZFrI/wapo-trump-billed-secret-service-40k-for-room-at-mar-a-lago