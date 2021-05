Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 20:13 Hits: 1

President Biden has known Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for years. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Evan Osnos of The New Yorker about the relationship's role in diplomacy over violence in the Mideast.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/21/999241433/biden-and-bibi-go-way-back-the-fraught-friendship-between-2-leaders