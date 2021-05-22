The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Frank Luntz's Conflict Of Interest? He's Paid By Republicans

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Our Failed Political Press ™ (Part Infinity) Salon tells us… “Longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz and his friend and short-term roommate Kevin McCarthy — who is now House minority leader — have been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has claimed that Luntz’s famous “focus groups” almost amount to “fraud.” As it turns out, Carlson may have a point…

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/frank-luntzs-conflict-interest-hes-paid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version