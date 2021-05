Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 13:34 Hits: 12

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has erupted into the biggest public disagreement the left has had with the Biden administration to date.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/21/998955323/progressives-are-mostly-pleased-with-biden-that-deepened-frustration-over-israel