Vaccines Increase Your Attractiveness On Online Dating Sites

Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

The LOOK on Fauci's face ALONE is worth the click. White House announces online dating sites are offering incentives (?) to the vaccinated. A visibly embarrassed Andy Slavitt soldiered through today's announcement that online dating sites such as Bumble, Tinder, OKCupid, BLK, and PlentyOfFish, will have "I'm vaccinated" badges and filters. Mashable reports that "OkCupid is teaming up with the White House to boost vaccinations in the U.S. and daters who make use of the badges will receive a free "boost" on their profiles." At Friday's White House Covid Briefing, Anthony Fauci could be observed laughing as Slavitt announced that the "universally attractive" thing is getting the vaccine. Slavitt also noted that OkCupid says people who are vaccinated have a 14% greater chance of a match than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated. "Well, got through that." said Slavitt at the end of his remarks.

