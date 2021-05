Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

The administration is now caring for almost 20,000 migrant children — most of them in emergency shelters. Lawyers argue the shelters are a violation of what's called the Flores agreement.

(Image credit: Brittany Murray/Pool/Getty Images)

