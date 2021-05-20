The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cease-Fire Announced Between Israel And Hamas

Eleven days into the fighting between the Israeli and Palestinian forces, they have agreed to terms of a cease-fire. Prime Minister Netanyahyu's statement: The security cabinet this evening unanimously accepted the recommendation of all of the security officials, the IDF of chief of staff, the head of the ISA, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual cease-fire without preconditions to take effect at a time to be determined. The IDF chief of staff, the military, and the head of the ISA briefed ministers on Israel's significant achievements in the operation some of which are unprecedented. The political leadership emphasizes that it is the reality on the ground will determine the future of the operation. Andrea Mitchell explained, "He [Netanyahu] is crediting Egypt with the initiative speaking for Hamas, obviously. We have through the producer in Tel Aviv a statement provided by the Egyptians that Hamas also accepted these terms." The terms call for the cease-fire to begin at 2 a.m. Friday morning Israeli time (7:00 p.m. Thursday, United States eastern time.)

