Steve Schmidt: Kevin McCarthy Using 'Code Words' To Cover Up Jan. 6

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday for using "poisonous nonsense" to cover up the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Earlier this week, McCarthy expressed his opposition to a new commission to study Jan. 6. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he also opposed the commission on Wednesday. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Schmidt explained that McCarthy had "mesmerized" the media by simply stating that he accepts that Joe Biden is the president of the United States. "Since most of the assembled media reacted to this rhetorical slight of hand like defanged cobras mesmerized by the Snakesnake handlers flute I think it deserves a bit unpacking," Schmidt wrote. "The question that matters is this. 'Do you recognize, acknowledge and assert without qualifications that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump decisively in a free, fair and legitimate election?'" "Of course, this is the question the leader of the House Autocrats is running from but there is no escape from it," he added. According to Schmidt, questioning the election has become "the essential marker in American political life."

