For 2022, Dems Must Learn To Say: 'Republicans Are Bad'

This isn't good: Democratic poll finds Donald Trump loyalists highly engaged ahead of 2022 A poll from a Democratic firm shows Republican voters aligned with former President Donald Trump and engaged in midterm politics. That finding is only intensified in battleground states, including Florida. “We were also surprised by how much Donald Trump’s loyalist party is totally consolidated at this early point in its 2022 voting and how engaged it is,” Greenberg writes. “Yes, they have pulled back from historic presidential year levels: the percent scoring 10, the highest level of interest in the election, has fallen from 84 to 68%. But Democrats’ engagement fell from 85% to 57%. Republicans are following their political theater much more closely than are Democrats — producing an 11-point gap.“ Yet “alarmingly, Democrats are barely following politics,” he writes.

