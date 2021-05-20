Michael Cohen Gleefully Predicts Trump Will Flip On His Own Children

Articles

Thursday, 20 May 2021

Joy Reid talked to Michael Cohen last night, who's in a very good mood over New York's criminal investigation into Trump -- because he had a little something to do with it. "Let's talk about the hiding of assets. The reason I asked you about the size of the organization is that that would mean presumably that someone like Allen Weisselberg and maybe even the Trump children, would they be in the know about the valuation of these assets? You're talking about assets that Ivanka and Jared and the sons are out there pitching and selling these licensing agreements for -- would they potentially have exposure here? I was asking in the previous segment should they be getting their own lawyers," Reid said. "They have to get their own lawyer. I have a very different opinion -- I'm going to answer your question, but I have a little different opinion on this than most people. The answer is yes, they would know what the valuations are, specifically on projects they were designated to," Cohen said. "Each one of the children were designated to different projects. Alan Weisselberg knew every dollar -- not even to the dollar, every penny in and every penny out, went through Weisselberg's desk and reported before and after to Donald J. Trump. As I stated, there was a very small core group of executives, a larger subset, but a very small core group," he said. Cohen said the kids should lawyer up.

