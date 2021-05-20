Breaking: NY AG Opens Criminal Tax Investigation Into Trump's CFO

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 13:35 Hits: 7

Donald Trump must be melting down right now. "New overnight, CNN was the first to report that the New York attorney general's office has opened a criminal tax investigation into the Trump Organization's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg," John Berman said. "Now people familiar with the investigation say it was opened a few months ago by the New York attorney general. It comes just after the New York attorney general announced that that office is joining the Manhattan district attorney's office in a criminal probe into the Trump organization." He discussed the news with CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig. "If prosecutors manage to flip Allen Weisselberg, and they certainly are trying now, he could hold the keys to the kingdom," Honig explained. "This is a financial case. He's the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. And let me show you why that's so important. For all the gilded towers and Trump Towers, at its heart, the Trump Organization is a small family-run operation. We know who the key players are. Donald Trump, of course, the owner. His sons Don Junior and Eric are executive vice presidents, Ivanka Trump, his daughter, was an executive VP before she went to work for the White House.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/breaking-ny-ag-opens-criminal-tax