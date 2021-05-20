The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Profiles In Extreme Cowardice: Rep. Mike Gallagher Of Green Bay

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

On January 6th, Rep. Mike Gallagher sent out an angry video condemning Donald Trump for the riot going on at the Capitol, saying “We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. Donald Trump, you need to call this off.” A week later he would write in an op-ed, "First, let’s be candid. President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the tragic events of Jan. 6, He lied to his supporters, insisted that his ‘sacred landslide’ election was stolen, and suggested that Vice President Mike Pence should or even could reverse the outcome. He then dithered for hours as the vice president, the Congress and its employees were in mortal danger, castigating Pence as a coward." Yesterday, he voted along with 175 other Republican cowards to absolve Trump of any blame and rejected the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan, 6 attack. But that's not all from this piss-poor excuse for a Representative.

