Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 01:41 Hits: 10

In a scene that reflects broader tensions in America, Republicans this week began a fight to scrap mask requirements on the House floor.

(Image credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

