Ted Cruz Slapped Down After Joking About 'Awesome' Cancun Vacation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 21:43 Hits: 9

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) faced a scolding online on Tuesday after he joked about "awesome" Cancun vacations. Earlier this year, Cruz fled to Cancun as Texas was facing massive power outages due to a winter storm. The senator was defiant about the vacation as he shared a tweet promoting "awesome" trips to Cancun on Tuesday. Awesome! https://t.co/SH9h5Ia2n7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2021 But commenters quickly pointed out that many suffered as a result of the deadly winter storm. "A child froze to death," one person replied, referring to an 11-year-old boy who died in a freezing mobile home. "Don't think your constituents find your sense of humor appealing after you abandoned them in a time of crisis," another commenter agreed. Read some of the responses below. A child froze to death — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) May 18, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/ted-cruz-cancun