Grothman Again Wants To Legalize Racism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 22:04 Hits: 6

Glenn Grothman issued a press release on Tuesday boasting about how he is once again reintroducing the Ending Sanctuary Cities Act. The reason he is doing this is well documented and intuitive - he hates anyone who isn't a white, straight man. He sees it as a bonus that he also gets to take a potshot at Biden in the process. From the release (emphasis mine) “Our job is to keep Americans safe and our country secure, and so-called sanctuary cities impede our ability to do just that,” said Grothman. “Not enforcing our current immigration laws is a public safety issue. We need to hold states accountable for disobeying federal immigration laws and harboring criminal illegal aliens who sometimes turn out to be criminals. “It is more important now than ever to reestablish control of our country’s immigration system. Since President Biden took office, illegal border crossings have skyrocketed. The surge can be traced back to his politically motivated executive orders to stop construction of the border wall system, canceling the agreement with Mexico to hold asylum seekers in Mexico as they await a trial, and his squishy immigration rhetoric that has led some to believe our borders are open. Mmmm, criminals who sometimes turn out to be criminals. Who's have ever thunk it? And if that glaring lack of logic wasn't enough, at the very end of his release, he wants to make sure everyone knows that he is a moron:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/grothman-again-wants-legalize-racism