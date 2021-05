Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 14:48 Hits: 0

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) last-minute

denunciation

of the bipartisan bill to set up a January 6 commission has left some members of his caucus unswayed.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/fztsO6LNFJQ/gop-january-6-commission-bill-house-vote-mccarthy