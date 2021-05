Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 16:16 Hits: 1

The Kentucky Republican's about-face comes a day after he said Republicans were open to the panel but wanted to "read the fine print."

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/19/998223288/sen-mcconnell-opposes-bipartisan-commission-to-investigate-insurrection