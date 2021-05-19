The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Capitol Rioter Who Called It 'The Coolest Thing I've Ever Done In My Life!' Now Arrested

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

You know things look bad for you when the FBI has you on video assaulting a police officer. The complaint against Gray is rather long and extensive so it appears that if convicted he'll face some serious jail time. And Gray seemed pretty proud of himself, calling it "the coolest thing I've ever done in my life!" Source: Raw Story Daniel Paul Gray of Florida was charged today with multiple crimes of violence against police officers at the January 6 Capitol riot. Supporting photographic evidence is a video made by Gray that spells out the goal of "pushing police out the back of the Capitol." Gray is accused of having altercations with multiple police, one in which he caused a female police officer to fall down the western rotunda stairs "and became visibly injured." Gray bragged about [his participation in the riot] in a self-shot monologue, the FBI said. Gray's pride in having carried out the attack on law enforcement -- and the boast that "this is far from over" -- was captured on his video... Gray states he later stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and came into contact with the female police officer from his earlier encounter. He claims the officer started crying, took off her vest and started running down the stairs.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/capitol-rioter-who-called-it-coolest-thing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version