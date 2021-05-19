Ohio's Vaccination Lottery Is Working

Articles

Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Faced with the prospect of too many Ohio residents still clinging to MAGA stupidity, Governor Mike DeWine put in place a lottery system for the newly vaccinated. It seems to be working great so far. The first winner will be announced May 26 and every Wednesday thereafter for the next five weeks. State-wide scholarships for those aged 12-17 who enter. Source: NBC News Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's $5 million lottery to encourage vaccinations appears to be an early win. State health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered Friday, two days after the program was announced, making it the highest vaccination day in three weeks. Maybe more telling were the people who got vaccinated. Vaccinations for residents ages 30 to 74 spiked by 6 percent after weeks of steady decline. "Not only have we achieved our goal of increasing public awareness and interest, but we have slowed what was a consistent decline, and in certain age groups we're seeing an increase again," state Health Director Stephanie McCloud said. "This is doing exactly what we intended it to do." Here's DeWine on Fox News last week explaining the rationale for the lottery.

