Mitch McConnell Now Proclaims He'll Obstruct January 6 Commission

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

Senator Mitch McConnell famously straight out attacked Donald Trump for instigating and fueling the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th. "The mob was fed lies, they were provoked by [Trump],"McConnell said in a blistering monologue on the Senate floor on January 19th. Traitor Trump flipped out and attacked him as well as Kevin McCarthy for being traitors to his cause. Many politicians like Rep. Kinzinger and Liz Cheney called for a commission to be formed to find out precisely how the insurrection was caused. At first, Minority Leader McCarthy agreed to all members in the commission and then suddenly like a key witness in a murder trial being threatened for their safety by a mob boss recanted his earlier testimony and denounced the commission. On Tuesday, McConnell said he was open to the idea of supporting the commission.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/mitch-mcconnell-blocks-jan-6-panel