Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 09:00 Hits: 6

Unable to obtain lethal injection drugs, some states have turned to outmoded alternatives to execute prisoners on death row.

(Image credit: Trent Nelson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/19/997632625/with-lethal-injections-harder-to-come-by-some-states-are-turning-to-firing-squad