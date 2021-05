Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 03:04 Hits: 11

The cable news outlet says it is protected by the First Amendment and alleges it sought to show both sides of the legal dispute led by former President Donald Trump over the 2020 election results.

(Image credit: Ben Gray/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/18/998099249/fox-news-moves-to-have-dominion-voting-systems-lawsuit-dismissed