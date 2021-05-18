'Tax The Rich. Save America.'

Articles

Monday was Tax Day in the United States this year and the Patriotic Millionaires—rich Americans who advocate for greater redistribution of wealth and power to working people in the U.S.—are using the occasion to launch "an offensive" against the "selfish billionaires, Wall Street tycoons, and CEOs" who are trying to undermine progressive tax reforms that would require the country's wealthiest individuals and corporations to pay a fairer share.

