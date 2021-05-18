The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News' Peter Doocy Trolls Biden For Wearing A Mask

In an effort to continue to sow confusion and disinformation over CDC guidelines on wearing masks, Fox News' White House correspondent Peter Doocy took aim at President Biden. On America Reports, Co-host Sandra Smith opens up the segment by saying businesses across the country are coming to grips with the new CDC guidelines, wondering what the White House was saying about all of this. Peter Doocy, a chip off his father's block reported, "Nothing directly yet today, Sandra, but the president is saying a lot by showing us what he's wearing." "We have some new video, you can see at a electric vehicle plant in Dearborn Michigan," he continued. "He has got a face mask covering his mouth and nose, which conflicts with CDC guidance that says you don't have to do that or socially distance indoors or outdoors as long as you are vaccinated." There is no CDC guideline prohibiting mask-wearing anywhere and Pres. Biden is setting an example of safety first. Many companies in this country are still requiring employees and anyone visiting to wear masks indoors. But to the Fox News trolls, wearing a mask is confusing and unwanted. FoxQ and all the rest of the conservative media have nothing so they make up fake controversies to keep their viewers angry.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/peter-doocy-trolls-biden

