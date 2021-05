Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 00:24 Hits: 8

Senators largely shed their masks as they returned to the Capitol on Monday, marking a step back toward pre-pandemic normalcy after more than one year.Monday's session comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/554011-senators-shed-masks-after-cdc-lifts-mandate