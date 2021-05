Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 09:00 Hits: 19

A new NPR poll underscores the often-sharp differences Americans have when it comes to race, discrimination and policing — but there has been a shift over the last year.

(Image credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/17/996857103/poll-details-the-very-different-views-of-black-and-white-americans-on-race-and-p