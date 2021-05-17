The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arizona Election Official Calls Trump 'Unhinged'

During the midst of the third audit of Arizona's 2020 election, The-Former-Guy-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named released a statement telling a not as big lie to support the Big Lie, that read in part: The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms. Republican Stephen Richer, the newly elected Republican Maricopa Country Recorder, rightfully took umbrage at this outrageous statement and issued a rebuttal in the form of a tweet: Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out... pic.twitter.com/5tDy1wsZg6 — Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 15, 2021

