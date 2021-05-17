'Here We Go': SCOTUS To Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

Articles

Monday, 17 May 2021

Here it comes. Now that Mitch McConnell has stolen one Supreme Court seat and filled two more with Heritage Foundation/Federalist Society loyalists, NOW they're taking a major abortion case. They've been sitting on this case for eight months, waiting for their majority moment. Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs declares a 15-week gestational ban on abortion. Until Amy Coney Barrett arrived on the high court, such a ban was deemed unconstitutional. This case has been tee'd up, specifically and on purpose, now that Barrett sits in a SCOTUS seat. We MUST un-pack the court by adding justices who are not beholden to right wing nut jobs. Who could have possibly imagined that dark-money ringer and accused rapist Brett Kavanaugh and theocratic shill Amy Coney Barrett would... oh wait, everyone imagined it. https://t.co/5SQBGUrOdp — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) May 17, 2021

