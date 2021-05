Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 08:44 Hits: 8

The World Trade Organization's Trade Facilitation Agreement has placed trade facilitation initiatives high on the agenda of international governments. This case study of India studies what trade facilitation may mean for a fast-paced economy.

