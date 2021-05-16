Lin Wood Licks Wounds After Losing SC Race — Still Calls Trump A 'Genius'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021

Election attorney Lin Wood on Sunday called former President Donald Trump a "genius" for endorsing his opponent for South Carolina Republican Party chair. Wood, who fought to overturn Trump's loss in the 2020 election, experienced his own loss over the weekend when South Carolina Republicans overwhelmingly voted for Drew McKissick to lead the state party. Wood appeared to be licking his wounds in a social media post on Sunday that attempted to spin Trump's decision to endorse McKissick. "President Trump is a genius," Wood wrote. "He plays chess at a level we will never fully understand." "I was honored by his description of me as a 'strong and talented' opponent," he added. "Upon further reflection, I understand his endorsement of my opponent, Drew McKissick." Wood went on to say that his faith in Trump never wavered because he "is doing God's will for our country." Lol. Coping. pic.twitter.com/kkbe19gLuB — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) May 16, 2021

