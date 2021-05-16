Nunes Demands Answers From Wrong President About COVID-19

Articles

Remember how anxious Republicans were to take responsibility for the origins and spread of COVID-19 when TraitorTrump was occupying the White House? Remember how seriously they took the virus? And how fervently they promoted mask-wearing, physical distancing, and the vaccines? Me, neither. Here we have Devin Nunes (R-CA) claiming that not only is the U.S. responsible for funding the lab in Wuhan he says is responsible for "creating" the virus, he's demanding the Biden administration get to the bottom of it, making sure it never happens again. As usual, Fox's Maria Bartiromo is ready and willing to play megaphone to his outrageous claims. "If you begin to look at the circumstantial evidence, I think it's pretty clear that there wasn't some guy in a wet market in China that ate a bat," began Nunes, ever sensitive to racial stereotypes and the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans since early 2020. (/sarcasm) "It likely didn't come from there. There's zero evidence of that." Got that, racists? You can stop attacking the AAPI community, now! THANKS DEVIN "But there's building circumstantial evidence that indeed this did come from a lab, and indeed, likely there was money that flowed from the U.S. government through non-profits, that was actually supporting this type of research that was going on in China," Nunes continued.

