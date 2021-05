Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 20:56 Hits: 14

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to the former New Jersey Governor about an op-ed she co-wrote for The Washington Post announcing a new coalition of former Republicans.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/15/997204597/christine-todd-whitman-pushes-formation-of-alternative-republican-party