Uh Oh! Gaetz Wingman Joel Greenberg Strikes Plea Deal

Published on Friday, 14 May 2021

UPDATE: Greenberg strikes a deal: Joel Greenberg has agreed to plead guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, in a deal that calls for him to cooperate with federal investigators - likely in the investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, reports the Orlando Sentinel. ----- The drumbeats of federal officers are getting stronger by the day. Matt Gaetz appears to be in even more peril after news broke that his wingman and long time friend, Joel Greenberg, appears to have struck a deal with prosecutors to potentially lower his sentence. What does that mean? We don't know yet - but it usually involves giving something of value to the prosecutors - evidence of other crimes, flipping on co-conspirators, etc. To get caught up on the previous NINE posts, click here. Politico reports that federal investigators are "discuss[ing] a potential immunity arrangement with his former girlfriend and have struck a tentative deal with his one-time “wingman” who will likely plead guilty."

