Groundswell Extremists Plotted To Smear H.R. McMaster, FBI Agents

Friday, 14 May 2021

Crooks and Liars has been reporting for years about the extremist activism of the Groundswell group, led by Ginni Thomas, aka Mrs. Clarence Thomas. Last year, C&L reported that the gang, including Mrs. Thomas and Republican Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen, fed Trump loyalty lists and blacklists designed to purge the government of non-loyalists. A bombshell story from The New York Times reveals the effort went way beyond that. From The Times: The campaign included a planned sting operation against Mr. Trump’s national security adviser at the time, H.R. McMaster, and secret surveillance operations against F.B.I. employees, aimed at exposing anti-Trump sentiment in the bureau’s ranks. The operations against the F.B.I., run by the conservative group Project Veritas, were conducted from a large home in the Georgetown section of Washington that rented for $10,000 per month. Female undercover operatives arranged dates with the F.B.I. employees with the aim of secretly recording them making disparaging comments about Mr. Trump.

