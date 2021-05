Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

Key Democrats are pushing back against progressives who are criticizing the treatment of Palestinians by the Israeli government in the face of what some lawmakers worry could become President Biden’s first foreign policy crisis.At the furthest end...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/553475-tensions-mount-among-democrats-over-us-israel-policy