Number of Unaccompanied Minors at US-Mexico Border Falls This Week

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
A top immigration official on Thursday pledged a comprehensive response to the influx of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border. In testimony on Capitol Hill, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told concerned lawmakers a migrant crisis early in the Biden presidency has been contained. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Producer: Katherine Gypson.
Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/number-unaccompanied-minors-us-mexico-border-falls-week-4686866