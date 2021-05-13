Number of Unaccompanied Minors at US-Mexico Border Falls This Week

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 22:30 Hits: 4

A top immigration official on Thursday pledged a comprehensive response to the influx of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border. In testimony on Capitol Hill, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told concerned lawmakers a migrant crisis early in the Biden presidency has been contained. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Producer: Katherine Gypson.

