Psaki Guts Tom Cotton's Racist Criticism Of 'Elite' Colleges

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 19:18 Hits: 1

Jen Psaki was granted yet another opportunity to grind a ridiculous GOP racist notion into the ground today when a reporter asked about Sen. Tom KKKotton's attacks on "liberal" colleges and universities for "indoctrinating" our youth with "un-American ideas." He, of the anti-tax GOP wants to charge a tax on these institutions who incorporate these into their curricula, in the hope of raising $2 billion a year. The reporter asked, "Does the president believe that our largest -- our wealthiest schools are indoctrinating our youth with un-American ideas, and would he support such a tax?" Of course, Psaki likely knew exactly what Cotton was targeting, but she played right along, smiling, "You intrigued me. What are the un-American ideas that are indoctrinating our youth?" Hoping not to have to get specific, the reporter said, "The legislation doesn't lay out the precise..." "Oh, he's not specific about the indoctrination by leaders from universities?," Psaki asked innocently. Seriously, all these reporters know by now they're gonna have to come clean with specifics, I don't know why they don't just come right out with it from the beginning. "He's been critical of, for example, the 1619 Project. He's been critical -- spoken about critical race theory. He has claimed that there is a liberal bias on campus that targets conservatives, would be a way to put it."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/jen-psaki-tom-cotton