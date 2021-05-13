The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Palm Beach Officials May Be Planning For Trump Indictment

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

A new story out of Politico reports that officials in Palm Beach, Florida, have been making “contingency plans” just in case the twice impeached former president Donald Trump is indicted on one of the myriad possible charges being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. One of the issues facing officials is a seldom used Florida statute that gives the state’s governor the power to intervene in any extradition of Florida residents to other states in the union. It isn't clear what these “contingency” plans consist of; is it making sure Trump is justifiably extradited if the request is made, or how they might prolong his stay in Florida in defiance of the law?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/palm-beach-trump-indictment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version