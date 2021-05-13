Palm Beach Officials May Be Planning For Trump Indictment

Articles

A new story out of Politico reports that officials in Palm Beach, Florida, have been making “contingency plans” just in case the twice impeached former president Donald Trump is indicted on one of the myriad possible charges being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. One of the issues facing officials is a seldom used Florida statute that gives the state’s governor the power to intervene in any extradition of Florida residents to other states in the union. It isn't clear what these “contingency” plans consist of; is it making sure Trump is justifiably extradited if the request is made, or how they might prolong his stay in Florida in defiance of the law?

