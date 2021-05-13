Liz Cheney On Trump's Threat To Primary Her: 'Bring It On'

Articles

Thursday, 13 May 2021

Liz Cheney talked with NBC's Savannah Guthrie about the Republican embrace of the Big Lie that the presidential election was stolen. “It's a scary thing,” she said. She said the vote to oust her was really about whether the Republican party would embrace the truth. “For reasons that I don't understand, leaders in my party have decided to embrace the former president who launched that attack. And I think you've watched over the course of the last several months, the former president get more aggressive, more vocal, pushing the lie.” And in the understatement of the year, she says Kevin McCarthy has not provided "courageous leadership." She said the election lie is an ongoing threat and silence isn't an option. Cheney did not rule out a White House bid. “Right now I am very focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth and stands for fundamental principles that are conservative,” said Cheney. She came out strong for a bipartisan commission on Jan. 6 that focuses only on the events leading up to the insurrection, and not BLM and antifa, as Republicans have urged. "And I think that that kind of intense, narrow focus threatens people in my party who may have been playing a role they should not have been playing," she noted. She said Trump “must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office.” There's something we can all agree on!

