Must-Listen Of The Day: Ayanna Pressley Calls GOP 'Corrupt Enablers'

Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts knew exactly the answer she would get. At the House Oversight Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection, Pressley asked Trump's "Acting AG" (yeah) whether the government under Trump treated the Black Lives Matter protests of Summer 2020 differently than the January 6 insurrection. "Was it different for Black Lives Matter than it was on January sixth, yes or no?" Of course, Jeffrey Rosen avoided a direct answer: "I think we're talking about very different situations." Pressley reclaimed her time. Chris Hayes asked her to explain the difference, and what followed was everything you need to know about "the difference."

