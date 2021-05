Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 16:27 Hits: 1

Not only are House Oversight Republicans refusing to blame former President Donald Trump for his actions that led to the January 6 attack, but they are actually trying to paint Trump and his mob as the real victims.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/d5hx529FzGw/republicans-trump-capitol-insurrection-january-6-mob-victims