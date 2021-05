Articles

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Wednesday announced an eye-popping incentive for adults in the state to get vaccinated — a lottery later this month where adults who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can win $1 million.

