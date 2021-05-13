Kevin McCarthy's Forked Tongue Is Going To Poke An Eye Out

Articles

On the day that the House held a hearing where House Republicans insisted there was no insurrection on January 6th, there was no violence, and Black Lives Matter protesters are the real rebels, Liz Cheney was ousted on a voice vote for calling out Trump's Big Lie, a lie embraced by over half of Republican voters. On that same day, after twisting his knife in Cheney's back, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went to the White House and sat down with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell to discuss "areas where they can find common ground" as if there is any will at all on the part of the Republican Party to govern. No, really. In the first clip above, behold! Kevin McCarthy speaks after the Republican conference meeting while he was still looking at his knife dripping her blood. "Well, the conference will decide," McCarthy told a reporter. "But I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election." "I think that is all over with, I'm sitting there with the president today," he added. WAIT, WHAT? A full 2/3rds of Republicans believe the election was stolen from Trump.

